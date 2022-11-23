2023 BMW M4 CSL First Drive: The Untamable Monster

We are closer to the demise of legally buying a new ICE vehicle in California (13 years) than we are to the initial introduction of the Tesla Roadster (15 years). Despite this, the internal combustion engine seemingly refuses to die, as every manufacturer with a performance division comes back for one last hit of 93 octane, even as they simultaneously update flagships and base offerings alike with lithium-laden models. The seemingly eternal limbo the industry is trapped in brings to mind an Antonio Gramsci quote: "The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters."

And to accommodate the times, BMW has simply built a monster. In return for north of $140,000, the 2023 M4 CSL disposes of every pleasantry, grabs you by the shoulders, and demands: can you handle me?