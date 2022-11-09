Here's What An Original Tesla Roadster Is Worth Today

Long before the Tesla Model S became one of the most popular electric vehicles around, putting Tesla on the map, the brand made a Tesla Roadster. As a relatively early mass market EV, the car was pretty revolutionary. It had a fairly usable range of 244 miles and was pretty quick, going zero-to-60 in just 3.7 seconds according to Tesla. On the outside, it was very closely based on the Lotus Elise.

At an MSRP of $109,000, the Roadster wasn't for everyone, but it proved that EVs had come a long way since the days of the GM EV1. Electric cars were capable of being fast and fun. In 2018, Elon Musk spearheaded a SpaceX mission to strap a Tesla Roadster to a Falcon Heavy rocket and launch it into space. Needless to say, the Tesla Roadster has had a serious impact on the world of EVs. Now all fans have to wait for is the next generation of Tesla Roadster, expected to boast some truly wild specifications. However, if the Tesla Cybertruck is any indication, fans might have to wait a little while.