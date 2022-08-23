The Truth Behind The Nissan Leaf's Terrible Resale Value

The Nissan Leaf is almost an elder statesman in the world of EVs. It's been around for over a decade and it's one of the least expensive mass-produced EVs out there. Leafs are plentiful on the used market, and even older models offer enough range for zipping around town. It isn't sleek like a Tesla Model S or as beefy as a Hummer EV, but it gets the job done. While the Leaf is about as utilitarian as a coffeemaker, it's also about as stylish as one.

Unfortunately, Nissan doesn't carry the same brand clout as Tesla does when it comes to EVs. You're more likely to see a social media post bragging about a brand-new Tesla Model 3 than a new Nissan Leaf. A new Nissan Leaf doesn't bring as much excitement as an F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T.

Brands aside, the Leaf may not actually be the best deal in the world of EVs. That's because they depreciate in value about as fast as it takes to fully charge the battery.