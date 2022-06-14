The Impressive GMC Hummer EV Feature That The Cybertruck Doesn't Have
The GMC Hummer EV, with a price ranging from about $80,000 to over $105,000, features some insane tech and maneuverability. The silent yet beastly electric vehicle might be pricier than the Cybertruck, which starts at around $40,000, but it justifies that premium cost by offering certain functionality not usually found in competing electric trucks. The Hummer EV boasts a boatload of standout features, including everything from a WTF mode to physical switches and removable panels.
Perhaps one of its most significant features is its trademarked Crab Walk function, which allows it to move diagonally without needing to shift its horizontal angle. This is useful not only for parallel parking but also as means to avoid scraping or damaging its body when maneuvering in extremely tight spaces. It's easy to see the appeal of this feature, which is perhaps why Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet that the Cybertruck will also come with its own rear-wheel steering feature.
The Hummer EV Crab Walk feature is unique and useful
Rear-wheel steering isn't exactly a nascent feature only found on modern cars, as this has existed in models as old as an '80s Honda Prelude. This innovation involves actively turning a car's rear wheels in the opposite direction of its front wheels, allowing them to take corners faster and sharper than they normally would. A YouTube video captured by a member of Cybertruck Owners Club showed the Cybertruck doing a similar maneuver during Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event. While four-wheel steering certainly makes cars more agile when cornering, they still may not be able to clear narrower spaces without hitting their sides.
What sets the Hummer EV's Crab Walk feature apart is that both the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction. This allows the EV to move sideways without physically turning its body, making it possible to squeeze through at really tight angles, all while coming out relatively unscathed. The Crab Walk feature on Hummers does have limitations though, including that its rear wheels can only turn at a maximum of 10 degrees, and it cannot be used at speeds past 20 mph (via GMC).
Can it take electric trucks to greater heights?
The Hummer EV's Crab Walk feature isn't the only thing not found on Tesla's Cybertruck. According to Tesla, the Cybertruck's Adaptive Air Suspension feature allows it to raise both sides of the EV by up to 4 inches. GMC's monstrous electric truck, on the other hand, has what it calls Extract Mode, which elevates its suspension by up to 6 inches. Combined with its massive 35-inch tires, a Hummer EV on Extract Mode can basically tower over other electric trucks quite literally. Unlike the Cybertruck, the Hummer EV also has manually collapsible modular roof panels that can render it partially or completely roofless.
Of course, as if Crab Walk wasn't enough, the Hummer EV is also capable of regular four-wheel steering as a standard feature, if needed. Based on its product page, the model's four-wheel steering mode gives this bulky electric truck maneuverability that's comparable to that of "a compact sedan." Other distinct features include the Hummer EV interior having a unique lunar motif in its speakers and rear trunk, both of which display a sinuous pattern that replicates the moon's intricate rocky surface. Overall, GMC's Hummer EVs are designed to "make competitors envious," and considering what it's already showing, that just might be the case.