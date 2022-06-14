The Impressive GMC Hummer EV Feature That The Cybertruck Doesn't Have

The GMC Hummer EV, with a price ranging from about $80,000 to over $105,000, features some insane tech and maneuverability. The silent yet beastly electric vehicle might be pricier than the Cybertruck, which starts at around $40,000, but it justifies that premium cost by offering certain functionality not usually found in competing electric trucks. The Hummer EV boasts a boatload of standout features, including everything from a WTF mode to physical switches and removable panels.

Perhaps one of its most significant features is its trademarked Crab Walk function, which allows it to move diagonally without needing to shift its horizontal angle. This is useful not only for parallel parking but also as means to avoid scraping or damaging its body when maneuvering in extremely tight spaces. It's easy to see the appeal of this feature, which is perhaps why Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet that the Cybertruck will also come with its own rear-wheel steering feature.