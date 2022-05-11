The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer name stretches back to the 1990s when defense contractor AM General altered its military transport vehicle, the HMMWV, for consumer use. These were branded as Hummer and sold successfully to the public. For many, the original Hummer represented the largesse and waste of consumerism of the '90s, while others saw it as a status symbol and a representation of personal success. Eventually, the brand was sold to General Motors and became another motor division of the company, building and marketing successive models based on existing truck chassis.

The Hummer brand sold well until the double whammy of economic slowdown and rising gas prices of the late aughts spelled demise for the brand and GM pulled the plug on Hummer in 2009. 2022 sees the revival of the Hummer legend in a new and impressive EV truck, this time as a GMC model rather than its own brand. The new truck is wholly unique and cannot be easily classified in any other category but Hummer. While the Hummers of before were seen as detrimental to the environment for their huge carbon footprint stemming from low fuel mileage and excessive weight, the introduction of this new vehicle seeks to revive it as a more eco-friendly version of itself. However, some consternation remains as it weighs nearly five tons and its actual ecological impact is yet to be seen. Regardless, it is a new vehicle with plenty of parlor tricks and this is a list of the coolest 10 of them.