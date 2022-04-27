The Hidden Map On The Hummer EV And What It Means

Lockheed Martin says that rovers on the moon are necessary if lunar exploration is to be taken seriously. Only 5% of the lunar surface has been explored, and rovers could help bring those numbers up. NASA's Artemis Base Camp plan calls for different types of rovers to be designed; some will be autonomous and used for resource exploration and extraction. Other rovers will transport astronauts. NASA wants one of the rovers to be built as a mobile home, and another, the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), for rapid crew transportation.

The LTV will be an unpressurized open-top rover that astronauts will drive while wearing their full gear. On the other hand, the mobile home rover will allow for longer journeys and exploration missions, and astronauts won't need to wear their suits while inside. Additionally, NASA wants it to have all the security, capabilities, and comforts that a mobile home on the moon should have.

GM is building on its defense and off-road experience, and on its lunar experience from the Apollo missions. The new rovers will have to drive through nights that can last up to 14 days, rugged terrain, dangerous craters and boulders, dust and lunar sands, and endure extreme temperatures and radiation. "GM is a world leader in automobile manufacturing and technology, and Lockheed Martin is a world leader in spacecraft. The two companies joining forces to build a mobility system on the moon just makes perfect sense," Kirk Shireman, vice president, of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin said.