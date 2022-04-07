2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive - Embracing Excess

Trying to make a rational argument for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup's existence is an exercise in madness. It also misses the point. This six-figure all-electric "supertruck" doesn't just greenwash the gas-guzzling Hummer brand, it upends pretty much all expectations for EVs and the reasons we should be buying them.

It's also our first taste of the GM Ultium platform, though GMC's record-setting 26-month development means it's not entirely indicative of what we can expect from that. Beneath the slab-sided styling is a blend of Ultium and old, a reminder that though General Motors may not be new to EVs, it's still teetering on the edge of a truly mass-market push for the technology.

What you see here, then, is an ostentatious amuse-bouche not just expecting but hoping to cause controversy, not least from its badge. The gas-thirsty drivetrain may have been left behind, but the borderline ridiculous size memorable from the original Hummer remains. GMC has leaned into that with the Hummer EV Edition 1, which will only be offered in orca-aping white and black.