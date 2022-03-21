Ford F-150 Lightning's EPA Range Estimates Outpace Expectations

Ford has confirmed the final range estimates for the F-150 Lightning — the American automaker's fast-approaching all-electric pickup truck — and it's good news for drivers hoping to spend more time on the road than plugged in and charging. Although the final EPA figures aren't yet ready, Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted out updated estimates for both the Standard and the Extended Range battery packs today.

When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning back in May 2021, the company said that it expected the Standard Range battery to be capable of traveling 230 miles under the EPA's testing. The Extended Range pack, meanwhile, was believed to be sufficient for 300 miles on a full charge.

Jim Farley/Twitter

Those estimates have held for the Standard Range pack, which Farley says should be good for 230 miles of driving in the more affordable F-150 Lightning configurations. It'll be offered on the XLT, Lariat, and Pro trims.