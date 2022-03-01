Rivian Price Change Takes Immediate Effect: The Details

Rivian is raising the pricing of its quad-motor R1T and R1S electric pickup and SUV, blaming supply chain issues and inflation for the changes, and introducing new dual-motor versions in the hope of pre-empting frustrated buyers. The expanded line-up also includes a new Standard battery pack option, which Rivian says should be good for 260+ miles of driving in the dual-motor EVs.

The change will mean a roughly 17% increase in price for the quad-motor R1T, which uses an individual electric motor for each wheel on the pickup. Until now that's been priced from $67,500 before EV incentives and with the 314-mile Large battery pack. It'll be increasing to around $79,500, depending on the final configuration.

For the quad-motor R1S, Rivian's SUV version, the increase will be around 20%. That will mean a truck that currently starts at $70,000 before incentives and options will increase to around $84,000. Until now, Rivian has only offered the Large battery on the R1S.

Unfortunately for those who reserved even early on, there's little chance of escaping the price changes. Only those who have already taken delivery of their EV, or who are in the very final steps of completing their purchase and are already marked for fulfillment, will pay the originally announced pricing. The majority of pre-order holders will find the new figures apply.