Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Entering Mass Production At End Of 2023

When the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled, Tesla announced that it was to be produced in 2021, which was later postponed to late 2022. We're now in the last quarter of 2022, and the EV automaker has shifted the production schedule twice this year — from early 2023 to mid-2023. However, two company insiders have claimed to Reuters that Tesla plans to kick off the production of its first electric pickup truck at the end of 2023. This means that customers who had pre-ordered can expect delivery of the Tesla Cybertruck in early 2024.

Of course, the global microchip shortage has slowed down Tesla's production capacity – because of that, Elon Musk said the Cybertruck's production delay into 2023 was inevitable. While speaking to Tesla shareholders earlier this year, Elon Musk said that the company wouldn't produce any new vehicle models in 2022, according to The Washington Post, because "it would not make any sense ... we will still be parts constrained."

However, Musk recently announced that the Tesla Semi's production started and it will be delivered to Pepsi this December. Beyond that, Tesla's electric pickup will likely cost more than it was initially announced at in 2019 due to inflation and production hiccups, and the company is trying to figure out the economies of scale.