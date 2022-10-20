The Unexpected Bottleneck Holding Back Tesla Deliveries

Tesla, everyone's favorite (or least favorite) EV company, is no stranger to production issues. For example, the Tesla Model X is a startlingly quick SUV with a price tag of well over $100,000 with all the boxes checked — but its fancy falcon doors hide the fact that several new Model Xs look like they were built on a Friday afternoon seconds before the shift at the factory ended. That's not a good look for a company that claims to be the alpha and omega of EVs.

When it launched in 2017, the Tesla Model 3 was slow to arrive in customers' driveways due to the fact that Tesla couldn't make it fast enough and was opting to assemble some components by hand. Assembly by hand is usually relegated to hypercars with very low production numbers and not a car intended for mass production. But today, Tesla announced it was facing another production bottleneck and this one may be the company's own doing.