Here's Why The Tesla Semi Was Delayed So Long

Back in 2017, it was announced that Tesla had plans to begin production on its semi truck. This vehicle was never intended to be available for sale to private drivers, but rather to companies who are seeking a more environmentally sound way of transporting their goods. At the time of the announcement, we were given a few details about the Tesla Semi.

This vehicle was to be powered by four electric motors from the Tesla Model 3, and the company claimed it'd have a zero to 60 acceleration time of five seconds. Tesla suggested the vehicle would have access to fast charging, and it'd be no less than "the safest, most comfortable truck ever."

We're now several years out from the original announcement of this vehicle, and the truck has had its fair share of delays. Delays happen in the auto world all the time, but they're generally accompanied by status updates as they proceed toward release. There hasn't been very much chatter regarding this specific situation from Elon Musk or any other representative of Tesla over the course of the last few years, which has resulted in some people thinking the truck had been canceled. At the same time, the last official word on the truck from Tesla suggests that this is not the case.