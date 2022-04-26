The Transformation Of Tesla From 2003 To 2022

Tesla wasn't the first to innovate in the field of electric vehicles. According to the United States Department of Energy, the first small-scale electric cars were developed in Hungary, the Netherlands, and the U.S. during the early nineteenth century. The development of an electric carriage to traverse roads, still dominated at the time by horses and buggies, had been made possible by the invention of the electric motor and the battery.

British inventor Robert Anderson would create a rudimentary electric carriage in the mid-1800s followed by practical electric cars developed by fellow English inventors and counterparts across the channel in France.

In the U.S. a Des Moines chemist, William Morrison, would build a six-passenger electric wagon with a top speed of around 14 miles per hour in 1890.

Morrison's wagon inspired an interest in electric vehicles that would see such machines developed by various manufacturers. This interest reached its height by 1900, at which point electric carriages accounted for a third of all vehicles on the road according to the Department of Energy.

Though supported by luminaries like Thomas Eddison and Henry Ford, it was Ford's mass-produced Model T introduced in 1908 that would deal electric vehicle technology a killer blow by 1935, the Department of Energy adds.

As well as being significantly cheaper, $650 compared to $1,750, gasoline cars faired better on the open road and when traveling between cities. The discovery of crude oil in Texas brought the price of gas down and filling stations emerged across the U.S., even in some rural areas that still didn't have electricity.