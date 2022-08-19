These Are The Worst Quality Problems On The Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is a fast, stylish, and tech-loaded electric SUV. It's currently available in a dual-motor AWD variant and a hotrod tri-motor Plaid model that starts at just under $145,000. In return, you get a trio of high-performance, carbon-sleeved electric motors that collectively produce an eye-watering 1,020 horsepower. With that many horses, the Model X Plaid could zoom effortlessly to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and breach the quarter-mile in just under 10 seconds.

In addition, the Model X is brimming with industry-first tech features. It has Autopilot, Caraoke, in-car gaming & video streaming, and a bioweapon defense mode. The latter enables you to survive a military-grade biological attack (theoretically) just by sitting inside your Model X. However, it's not all peaches and cream, as the Model X is known for suffering multiple quality and reliability issues.

The problems became so widespread that Motor Biscuit called the Tesla Model X the "worst electric car you should never buy" in 2020. The publication adds that Model X's inconsistent panel gaps, minor design flaws, and shoddy fit and finish are just a few of the problems. Consumer Reports also gave it a poor reliability rating despite the high scores for its performance.