Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon

Tesla has made it clear from the get-go that the Semi is aimed at deep-pocketed commercial clients. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the first customer to get its hands on the Semi is Pepsi, which is expecting deliveries starting December of this year. But the beverage giant made its interest known back in 2017, when it placed pre-orders for 100 Semi trucks. Among other customers that have shown enthusiasm in electrification of their fleet are Budweiser (which also placed pre-orders for 40 units in the same year), Walmart and UPS.

While an electric truck sounds like a more environmentally-conscious idea that will be a symbol of commercial mobility in the future, the biggest promise is related to energy consumption. Tesla claims that the Semi consumes less than 2kWh per mile and will help drastically reduce the environmental impact from gas-guzzling long-range commercial trucks.

Moreover, Tesla is also pushing it as a more economical alternative for commercial customers, claiming a gross savings of $200,000 on fuel-related costs within just three years of owning the sleek truck. Another advantage is the lower maintenance hassles, thanks to OTA updates for feature addition and bug resolution, remote diagnosis, and fewer moving parts to worry about. As for the charging figures, the company is touting up to 70% top up in just half an hour.