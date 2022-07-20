Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tesla's Electric Semi Truck

In 2017, Elon Musk officially unveiled the Tesla Electric Semi truck prototypes to the public. The EV automaker's CEO was riding shotgun in a Tesla Semi to the stage amidst an excited crowd. It wasn't just one big electric truck on stage, but another smaller electric truck prototype graced the occasion. During the unveiling event, Elon Musk revealed a few specifications about the Tesla Semi and said it would be produced in 2019.

Fast forward to our present time, and it has been around half a decade since Tesla's Semi truck was unveiled, yet we haven't seen it doing deliveries — if you don't count the spy photos, that is. However, the EV maker is taking reservations for its electric semi-truck and mass production could be around the corner. If everything goes according to plan, the Tesla Semi will be a game-changer for hauling large payloads of goods across long distances, and there are some good reasons to be excited about the model's arrival.