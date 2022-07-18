2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring First Drive: Electric Upstart Leads The Pack

The biggest surprise with the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring isn't so much how good the all-electric luxury sedan is, but that Lucid Motors managed to get it to production at all. After all, it's been more than five years since Lucid strapped me into something clearly living up to its "first prototype" billing, then promptly catapulted me into the distance to demonstrate just how fast its 1,000-horsepower EV could be.

I'm going to level with you, there've been times I wasn't sure that Lucid Motors was going to make it. The electric car segment hasn't exactly been short of upstart automakers promising huge things from their EVs. Neither has it been short of failed upstart automakers discovering that delivering on those promises is a lot harder than it might seem. Lucid gets some instant kudos, then, because it already managed to ship cars. The Lucid Air Dream Edition was around $170,000 of pure EV and effectively the halo for the company. Lucid staking its flag in the ground, triumphantly declaring its arrival.