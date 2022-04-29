The 12 Best Features Of The Tesla Plaid

Tesla Motors, Inc. has had an impressive run. From building a Lotus-based overpriced battery-powered roadster to a full range of battery-powered cars, Tesla has accomplished what few could have imagined just over a decade ago. This success is likely due to a combination of a good market environment along with having a forward-thinking and tenacious CEO — but it hasn't been all roses. This success is not without some controversy and hiccups along the way. CNN Business reports that the cars themselves do not generate profit and that the profit comes from regulatory schemes. CEO Elon Musk is far from being free of controversy and scandal.

Controversy and business practices aside, the Tesla Model S has been a paradigm-changing vehicle. It has challenged many notions of what a car should be and what features should be on a car. It has proven the efficacy of electric drivetrains and shown that basic items such as switches are not always necessary. But to take a step above all else is the Tesla Plaid, a blazingly fast experiment in unbridled power that challenges the supremacy of the most expensive supercars on the track at a fraction of the cost. While the Tesla Plaid offers plenty of cutting-edge features, these are 12 of the best.