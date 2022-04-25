The Baker Electric: The Story Of The First Commercially Available Electric Car

An electric car company that courts controversy and appeals to the choosiest consumers — one that was born and raised in the United States. It sure does sound like Tesla, doesn't it? Well, wind the clocks back over 100 years ago, back when Thomas Edison was still at the tender age of 52 because the first electric car company wasn't Tesla. Instead, it was a company called the Baker Motor Vehicle Company.

Founded in 1899 in Cleveland, Ohio, the Baker Motor Vehicle Company immediately set out to produce electric cars, according to Car and Driver. In 1899, the Baker Motor Vehicle Company debuted its first model, the Baker Imperial Runabout, at the Automobile Club of America's First Annual Automobile Show in New York City (via Hemmings).

Baker's pioneering Imperial Runabout launched as a two-seater with 3-4 horsepower and two possible speeds: 6 mph or 12 mph, per Hemmings. The Imperial Runabout, which boasted an MSRP of $850, earned some publicity when Thomas Edison famously bought one as his first car. Part of the reasoning behind Edison's purchase was that he helped develop some of the battery technology that powered the Imperial Runabout (via Hemmings).