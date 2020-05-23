Tesla Arcade adds Fallout Shelter to its list of in-car games

Almost a year after the plan was announced, Fallout Shelter is finally available on Tesla Arcade. The game arrived in the 2020.20 software update that rolled out this week, joining other previously added games like Cuphead, Missile Command, Stardew Valley, Super Breakout, Centipede, Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and more.

Tesla Arcade in the in-car hub the company introduced around one year ago. Through this, vehicle owners can access games that are available to play directly on the vehicle’s display — some of which can be played using the Tesla vehicle’s steering wheel and brake pedal, including Beach Buggy Racing 2

Fallout Shelter isn’t a new game, of course; you can download it now on iOS and Android and play it on your smartphone and/or tablet. The game functions exactly the same way in the Tesla vehicle — it could be a fun way to kill some time while you’re waiting for friends to show up or while chilling in your vehicle to get some alone time.

Not all vehicles have received the update at this time so you may have to wait a while to get access to the new game and other improvements brought in version 2020.20. The YouTuber “JuliansRandomProject” is one of the few that have received the software update; he shared a video of the game and how it functions on the Tesla in the video above.

According to Teslarati, the update also brings improvements to the TRAX app and adds new controls for Tesla Theater for easier video watching within the vehicle — namely, owners can now use the use the steering wheel buttons to control videos with play, pause, and skipping rather than having to tap the display.