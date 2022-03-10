12 Cars That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

When we think of the most important cars throughout history, they're usually examples that arrived at just the right time. Cars like the Ford Model T, Volkswagen Beetle, Honda Civic, or Tesla Model S hit the market when material and cultural conditions were primed to make them commercial successes. Other cars are noteworthy for seemingly arriving too soon. They pushed the envelope of technology and styling, even if it didn't make them sales hits. Some of these vehicles were conceived as niche lifestyle products, while others hoped to gain mainstream attention.

Many innovations at the time were viewed as too outlandish, or not developed enough to be practical. Given enough time, however, their unique tech features spread out across the automotive market. These experimental vehicles led to new standards in speed, safety, and efficiency that are now taken for granted. Let's appreciate some of the greatest oddities put out by automakers over the past century.