Toyota And Yamaha Want To Save The V8 With An Unexpected Fuel

It may not seem evident, but the top Japanese conglomerates are burning the midnight oil to go beyond electrification. The goal is to expand alternative fuel options to feed conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) with carbon-neutral options like hydrogen.

It's no secret that Toyota's been dabbling with hydrogen fuel cell technology since the last decade, and it's been peddling the hydrogen-fed, second-gen Mirai FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) to consumers since 2015. The automaker even went as far as creating a 1:10 scale remote-controlled Mirai equipped with a tiny hydrogen-powered fuel cell to prove a point.

In recent news, Toyota and long-time partner Yamaha are reportedly co-developing a high-performance V8 engine fueled by, you guessed it, hydrogen. The two companies have a long and cherished history in developing sporty engines. But this time, the two companies are looking for ways to make sporty cars genuinely clean and green without penalizing driving excitement.