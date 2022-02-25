The Iconic History Of The Lamborghini Miura

In over a century of automaking, perhaps no car has had as dramatic an impact as the Lamborghini Miura. Built at a time when auto manufacturers were making giant strides in improving the performance and handling characteristics of the automobile, Lamborghini introduced a whole new way to think about what a road car can be.

Up to the time of its release, road-going cars were almost all driven by the back wheels, powered by an engine up front. The only exception to this had been the numerous rear-engine, rear-drive vehicles such as the VW Beetle and Renault Dauphine. By the mid-sixties, auto racing had found that handling is best with the engine placed as close to the middle of the chassis as possible to allow for even distribution of weight front-to-back. Nobody thought such a layout would work for a passenger vehicle — until the Miura.

Coming out with a mid-engined car for legal road use set the stage for high-performance cars and gave a roadmap for the future. The Miura defined a new class, the supercar, and became the blueprint for every top-speed chasing auto ever since. It has become the object of desire for generations of kids dreaming of fast cars and ownership goals for the wealthy auto enthusiast. The Miura has transformed from a desirable high-performance supercar to an investment in history. A true collectors' car, the Miura fetches auction totals in excess of a million dollars.

This is the iconic history of the Lamborghini Miura.