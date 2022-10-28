Here's How Long A Tesla Cybertruck Battery Will Likely Last

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck will have a battery range of up to 500 miles. This means that the Tesla Cybertruck will have the longest battery range in an electric pickup. It's not even close considering that its competitors, the Rivian R1T and Chevrolet Silverado EV are both expected to have a battery range of up to 400 miles. Even the Ford F-150 Lightning, which is currently the best-selling electric pickup, comes with a maximum battery range of 320 miles.

Tesla will likely use 4680 battery cells to get more battery range out of the Cybertruck while reducing the price to give it a competitive advantage. However, Tesla is presenting a challenge to mass produce 4680 battery cells (via Drive). Because of that, Musk clarified during Tesla Q3 2022 earnings calls that the Cybertruck's production won't be slowed down by 4680 output challenges, according to Electrek.

But it's only the tri-motor AWD trim that will have a battery range of up to 500 miles. It will also be the most expensive trim considering that when it was announced in 2019, Tesla said the price will start at $69,900. Three years later, Elon Musk said it could be more expensive due to inflation and market dynamics. The mid-range trim with dual motor AWD will have a battery range of a little over 300 miles, and the cheapest option with single motor RWD will cover up to 250 miles.

Of course, we can't know the exact battery range of the Tesla Cybertruck until it's produced and delivered.