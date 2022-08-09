Ford's 2023 F-150 Lightning Is Getting More Electric Range - And More Expensive

Now, for the bad news. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro will start at $46,974 before destination –- this is $7,000 more expensive than the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro which had a starting price of $39,974. Ford also confirms that the XLT and Lariat trims with standard batteries will have a price hike of $7,000, similar to the Pro trim. At the high-end, the most expensive trim — the Platinum Extended Range — will be sold at $96,874, around $6,400 more expensive than the 2022 version of the electric truck. In short, if you want to buy any trim of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, you will need to pay around $6,000 to $7,000 more than you would if you were buying the 2022 equivalent.

According to Ford, it has adjusted the price "due to significant material cost increases and other factors." At the same time, the automaker is slowly getting up to speed with deliveries: it has sold 4,400 units to date this year, barely scratching the backlog of its almost 200,000 reservations. Even with its new battery strategy, Ford says that it's limited to producing 150,000 Lightning models by late 2023.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford, highlights that "current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments," so if you already have an actual order in place you shouldn't see the sticker price increase. If you want to make a reservation for the 2023 F-150 Lightning, meanwhile, you can stake a place in line with a $100 deposit starting from Thursday, August 11, with the first deliveries of the MY23 truck expected to begin this fall.