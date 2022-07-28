Ford's Electric Pickup Truck Is A Cop, Now

After building a Mustang Mach-E for the police, Ford is now focusing on a new Ford F-150 Lightning variant known as the "Pro Special Service Vehicle" which will be the first electric pickup truck for the police. It's designed with the same features that you will find in the Ford F-150 Police Responder such as steel intrusion plates, heavy-duty police-grade cloth seats, and LED warning beacons on the roof. It also includes a 12-inch digital dash screen and another 12-inch center console touchscreen display.

Of course, it will come with the latest Ford technology such as the SYNC 4 that can help police officers access services using voice recognition. We also expect it to include the Ford Co-Pilot360 which makes it safer for the driver. Ford says that all Ford-150 Lightning Pro SSV models could be connected to the police department's fleet of vehicles to save time and cut down the maintenance cost.

The Ford-150 Lightning Pro SSV will be available in two variants with standard and extended range batteries. The standard range battery variant will have 452 hp, a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, and 775 lb-ft. of torque, and a maximum payload of 2,235 pounds. On the other hand, the extended range battery variant will come with 580 hp, a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, and 775 lb-ft. of torque. Ford hasn't disclosed the battery range of the Ford-150 Lightning Pro SSV but it will reveal more details this summer.