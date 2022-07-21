Ford Targets 600k EVs Per Year Thanks To New Battery Strategy

Ford has announced plans to hit an annual production run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles by late 2023. The automaker says the overall production number will be split between 270,000 Mustang Mach-E units, 150,000 F-150 Lightning units, 150,000 Transit EVs, and 30,000 mid-size SUVs, which adds up to a total of 600,000 EVs. The Ford F-150 Lightning vehicles will be sold in North America, while the Mustang Mach-E will be delivered in North America, Europe, and China. In addition to that, the Transit EVs will be available in North America and Europe, while the new mid-size SUVs will be sold in Europe.

The complex auto manufacturing plants that Ford is building will start operations in 2025, but the automaker has come up with a new battery strategy to meet its 600,000 EVs production capacity by late 2023, the company said on July 21. "Ford and CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.) – the world's largest battery producer – have signed a separate non-binding MOU to explore a cooperation for supplying batteries in Ford's markets across China, Europe, and North America", the company said in its press release. Ford also confirmed that the Chinese battery manufacturer (CATL) will deliver battery cells for the Mustang Mach-E models in 2023 and F-150 Lightning units in 2024.

In addition to batteries from China, Ford also expects deliveries from LG Energy Solution's (LGES) battery manufacturing plant based in Wroclaw, Poland. Its other strategic partner — Korean battery manufacturer SK On — will deliver EV batteries to Ford from its facilities in Atlanta and Hungary. In context, those three battery manufacturers (CATL, LGES, and SK On) will dispatch 60-gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cells to Ford so that it can achieve its objective to produce 600,000 electric vehicles by late 2023.