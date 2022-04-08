Elon Musk Offers Long-Awaited Update On Production Of Tesla's Cybertruck

Tesla chief Elon Musk has announced that the long-delayed Cybertruck will finally enter production next year. However, he didn't confirm if the updated production timeline also means buyers on the pre-order list will get their hands on the angular electric vehicle in 2023. Taking the stage at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo opening party for the Giga Texas factory, Musk also revealed some hardware updates for the Cybertruck. The door handles are gone, which might sound like a worrying omission, but Musk promises that the car will know when users are around, apparently using the same camera-powered environmental awareness tech that is already available on Tesla cars with features like Sentry mode.

However, Tesla's boxy electric truck still doesn't look production-ready. The prototype up for exhibit at the event had airbags missing from the yoke, panels were misaligned with a visible gap, and the position of side-view cameras also appears to have been changed. Tesla plans to build the Cybertruck at the Giga Texas factory, which now serves as the brand's headquarters too. "We can't wait to build this here. Sorry for the delay. But you're going to have this next year, and it's really going to be great." Musk also joked about smashing the window on the updated Cybertruck prototype, bringing back memories of the on-stage fail for the supposedly unbreakable window that lost a battle with a hammer in 2019.