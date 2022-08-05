Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs

Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced.

While Musk didn't drop any further concrete information about the final figures, the state of Tesla cars' pricing over the past few quarters -– coupled with Musk's repeated comments about a bad market and inflation -– is a clear indication that the Cybertruck will be more expensive.

"It was unveiled in 2019 and the reservation was $99, so, you know, the thing is that a lot has changed since then," Musk said during the event, in response to a shareholder question. "So the specs and the pricing will be different — I hate to sort of give a little bit of bad news — but there's no way to sort of have anticipated quite the inflation that we've seen and the various issues.