The Unexpected Cybertruck Feature That Is Giving Elon Musk Trouble

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype made an appearance at the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage Facility in California's Moss landing, with some notable tweaks in tow. The facility, which is owned by Pacific Gas & Electric and uses Tesla's Megapack for storing excess electrical energy, brought Tesla's upcoming EV to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and videos of the car started making rounds of Twitter and Instagram.

The biggest change noticed by netizens is the much smaller windshield wiper. Interestingly, the wiper appears to reach only halfway across that giant windshield, but Tesla has apparently come up with a neat solution. It appears that the wiper relies on a hinge mechanism that keeps it folded in half when not in use.

So far, neither Tesla nor Elon Musk have publicly shared any information about the modified windshield wiper apparatus. However, the Cybertruck unit seen at the PG&E event appears to be much more polished than the prototype unit last seen at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event earlier this year, which looked like a work in progress.