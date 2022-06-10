The Unexpected Cybertruck Feature That Is Giving Elon Musk Trouble
A Tesla Cybertruck prototype made an appearance at the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage Facility in California's Moss landing, with some notable tweaks in tow. The facility, which is owned by Pacific Gas & Electric and uses Tesla's Megapack for storing excess electrical energy, brought Tesla's upcoming EV to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and videos of the car started making rounds of Twitter and Instagram.
The biggest change noticed by netizens is the much smaller windshield wiper. Interestingly, the wiper appears to reach only halfway across that giant windshield, but Tesla has apparently come up with a neat solution. It appears that the wiper relies on a hinge mechanism that keeps it folded in half when not in use.
So far, neither Tesla nor Elon Musk have publicly shared any information about the modified windshield wiper apparatus. However, the Cybertruck unit seen at the PG&E event appears to be much more polished than the prototype unit last seen at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event earlier this year, which looked like a work in progress.
Feels less prototype-y now
Notably, the Cybertruck's last appearance stirred quite some chaotic debate, especially around that giant windshield wiper. Even Musk had to jump in on the conversation and explain what was really going on. Responding to a user's dilemma about the odd design, Musk clarified that it was not the final design that would appear on the production version.
"The wiper is what troubles me the most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex," Musk wrote on Twitter while answering another query regarding the windshield wiper's large profile. The new switchblade knife design of the wiper appears to be yet another experiment, but there's no certainty whether it will serve as the final version.
News outlet KSBW managed to get pictures of the Cybertruck's interiors, which still lack the airbag assembly, but appear a lot more refined now than before. The truck has a large cluster screen and a center console, while the rest seems unchanged. According to Musk, the Cybertruck will enter production next year after a string of delays.