Tesla Just Gave More Updates On Its Cybertruck
If you've been wondering when Tesla would begin selling its electric pickup — otherwise known as the Cybertruck — you certainly aren't alone there. First revealed in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally slated to released sometime in 2021. Delays aren't exactly rare for Tesla, and when you toss a global pandemic and worldwide parts shortage into the mix, it's not shocking that Cybertruck didn't meet that original release window.
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Cybertruck's delay, he reportedly signaled to employees that Cybertruck production would begin sometime toward the end of 2022. It looks like Tesla is on track to start production then, because Musk has now shared new details on when Tesla expects to begin selling Cybertruck. At Tesla's "Cyber Rodeo" in Austin, Texas — which is the site of the company's new production factory — over the weekend, Musk indicated that Cybertruck would start production in 2023.
Cybertruck makes a surprise appearance
When Cybertruck made a surprise appearance at the end of Tesla's Cyber Rodeo, Elon Musk gave an update of sorts. "We can't wait to build this here," Musk said according to The New York Times. "Sorry for the delay. But you're going to have this next year, and it's really going to be great." As MotorTrend explains, the Cybertruck made a surprise appearance after Musk and company revealed the first Tesla Model Y SUVs made at the Austin factory. MotorTrend listed some of the new additions Cybertruck didn't have the last time we saw it, including side mirrors, seemingly larger bumpers, a redesigned headlight array, and what appears to be a single massive windshield wiper. Even with those design changes, the Cybertruck keeps that angular, blocky design from its initial reveal.
Unfortunately for everyone who has been waiting on a Cybertruck, Musk didn't get into specifics regarding when we'll be able to buy one of these electric trucks. Of course, there's always a chance that Cybertruck will be delayed further, but given that Tesla's competitors are moving forward with electric pickups of their own, you can bet that Musk and Tesla are going to want to do everything in their power to stick to that 2023 release window.