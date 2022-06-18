The James Bond Car That Was Elon Musk's Inspiration For The Tesla Cybertruck

Among fans of Elon Musk, Tesla vehicles, and funky out-of-this-world designs, there has been a decent amount of excitement for the angular Cybertruck. Although Elon Musk had spoken for years before about his desire to create a truck, it wasn't until 2019 that Tesla officially announced it as even a concept (via CNBC). At that time he anticipated beginning production in 2021. However, as we now know, that time frame has come and gone. Now, the company hopes to begin selling the long-time-coming EV truck in 2023.

Most people look at the Cybertruck and see it as something straight from a science fiction film, leaving many to wonder where exactly the inspiration for the design came from. This is because the Cybertruck is truly like no other and it's a bit difficult to see how it will fit in with everything else on the road. Although not the first connection most would make, the inspiration behind this EV truck from Tesla came from a James Bond car.