The James Bond Car That Was Elon Musk's Inspiration For The Tesla Cybertruck
Among fans of Elon Musk, Tesla vehicles, and funky out-of-this-world designs, there has been a decent amount of excitement for the angular Cybertruck. Although Elon Musk had spoken for years before about his desire to create a truck, it wasn't until 2019 that Tesla officially announced it as even a concept (via CNBC). At that time he anticipated beginning production in 2021. However, as we now know, that time frame has come and gone. Now, the company hopes to begin selling the long-time-coming EV truck in 2023.
Most people look at the Cybertruck and see it as something straight from a science fiction film, leaving many to wonder where exactly the inspiration for the design came from. This is because the Cybertruck is truly like no other and it's a bit difficult to see how it will fit in with everything else on the road. Although not the first connection most would make, the inspiration behind this EV truck from Tesla came from a James Bond car.
Which James Bond car inspired the Cybertruck?
The foundation of the design for the Tesla Cybertruck came from a submarine car used in the James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me." The film was released in 1977 and featured a modified version of the Lotus Esprit (via CNBC). In the movie, the car was named "Wet Nellie." It should be noted that this prop version of the Esprit actually functioned as a mini-submarine; it has propellers installed as well as electric motors. While in use for underwater shots, Don Griffin, a retired Navy Seal, drove the car. There were said to be nine Lotus Esprits used for the film, but only one served as the submarine car.
As it turns out, Elon Musk is a fan of the classic James Bond vehicle, which is why he dropped nearly $1 million to buy the prop and originally planned to have it updated with Tesla tech to make it functional. In light of that, it's no surprise the Cybertruck was inspired by the Lotus, and we can see the resemblance between the EV and "Wet Nellie." The Cybertruck is more of an aggressive-looking vehicle, and perhaps it could even be said that its aesthetic picks up where the designers of the Esprit left off. The Lotus Esprit was produced from 1976 until 2004.