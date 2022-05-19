The James Bond Lotus Esprit That's Now Owned By Elon Musk

In yet another strange twist to the story, while the couple towed the Lotus from the storage unit in Holbrook to their home in Long Island, according to CNBC, truckers began chattering about the Bond car over their CB radios. The truckers got ahold of the couple, told them what they had, and the Long Island Lotus owners began their due diligence.

Doug Redenius, the co-founder of the Ian Fleming Foundation, authenticated the car for the couple (who remain anonymous). The Esprit was one of eight used in the film but the only one used for the underwater scenes. According to AutoBlog, the film producers spent more than $100,000 to modify the Lotus to operate underwater by enclosing the wheel wells and undercarriage and adding fins to the sides for stability. Batteries housed inside a water-tight compartment powered four propellers mounted on the back of the car. A retired Navy SEAL in scuba gear "drove" the submersible vehicle.

After getting authenticated, the owners repaired the damage to the roof, cosmetically restored it, and attached it to a custom trailer so they could show it off from time to time. It was even on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Still, the owners mostly kept it hidden away until they auctioned it off in 2013 at RM Sotheby's. Here is where Elon Musk enters the story and... buys all the things.