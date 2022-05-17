Elon Musk Doubles Down On Twitter Bots, Says 'Deal Cannot Move Forward' Without Proof

One of Elon Musk's key concerns with Twitter, even before his whirlwind acquisition deal, was the platform's spam bot problem. This week it would appear that the false account issue just might stall the deal for a while, or kill it forever. The billionaire has tweeted that the deal cannot move forward until Twitter proves that the real number of spammy or fake accounts on the social media service.

Musk claims that Twitter has refused to show a proof of spam account being less than five percent of its net user base. The Tesla chief claims that he found percentage of shady accounts falling in the 20% ballpark. Musk's latest shenanigans have shed clouds of uncertainty over the deal, and has also stunned the industry with how publicly the squabble between him and the company is unfolding on Twitter itself.

Musk recently shared on Twitter that his team will select 100 accounts that follow his account, and will assess what percentage of those accounts are fake or bots. Of course, the random nature of the assessment drew criticism, but apparently, that's how Musk wants to get a real picture of the situation and has also encouraged others to do the same.