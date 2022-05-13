Elon Musk Puts Twitter Deal On Hold: Here's Why

Elon Musk's $44-billion plan to acquire Twitter has been temporarily put on hold. This development has been confirmed by Musk himself, who sent out a tweet announcing the same in the early hours of May 13, 2022. Musk's announcement of a decision to review the acquisition plans came days after Twitter talked about spam and fake accounts on the platform in its first-quarter financial report for 2022.

In the filing, Twitter estimated spam accounts to account for 5% of the platform's entire active user base as of the first quarter of 2022. Prima facie, Musk seems to be having trouble taking this number at face value. Interestingly, in the same report, Twitter officials did note that the figure of 5% was an estimate and that they didn't independently verify the number. In the days prior to making the acquisition bid for Twitter, Musk had asserted that cracking down on fake and spam accounts would be a major part of his takeover of Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet made hours after his announcement of putting the acquisition on hold, Musk asserted that he was still committed to the deal. Nevertheless, Musk's early morning tweet thread was enough to cause major upheavals in the pre-market trading sessions and caused Twitter shares to tank 20% before rebounding slightly.