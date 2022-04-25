The World Reacts To Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Lo and behold, Elon Musk is about to become the new owner of Twitter. As of 2:50 PM Eastern Time today, the SpaceX and Tesla mogul announced an early-stage acquisition of the now privately-held Twitter at roughly $44 billion, and the Internet immediately erupted in response. Leading up to the buyout, Reuters reported on Musk's tentative plans, heavily suggesting that the time was nigh for an impending Twitter takeover. Even during the early hours of the morning, Twitter and adjacent social media platforms like Reddit came to life with chaotic energy that wouldn't feel out of place during, say, a presidential election.

Now that Musk's Twitter buyout is on the path to success following a seemingly failed poison pill strategy by its board of directors, the speculative discourse has accelerated across the web. Public discussion about the acquisition has some users tweeting worries that a Musk-owned Twitter could mark the post-ban return of Donald Trump to the open-air discussions that set the oft-named "bird app" apart from competing networks, such as Facebook.

Simply put, Elon Musk has a poor track record with regard to how he manages his companies. Employee mistreatment is a well-documented trend at Musk-owned Tesla manufacturing facilities, and Musk himself has engaged in controversial acts including spreading COVID-19 misinformation, union-busting, and even targeting ex-employees.