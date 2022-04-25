Details Behind Elon Musk's Deal To Take Twitter Private

Elon Musk is officially buying Twitter, with the announcement putting an end to weeks of speculation about the Tesla CEO's ambitions to own the social network. Musk will pay $54.20 per share in cash, Twitter confirmed today, valuing the company at around $44 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2022, assuming Twitter stockholders vote in favor and that it passes the appropriate regulatory approvals. Musk is relying on $25.5 billion of fully committed debt and margin loan financing for the acquisition, along with approximately $21 billion in personal equity commitment. Assuming everything closes as planned, it will give him full control over Twitter as a private company.

It's an end to what has become a controversial saga over the past weeks, after Musk announced he wanted to buy Twitter. One of the most-followed users on Twitter, the contentious billionaire has also been a vocal critic of many of its policies. That's particularly been the case with regards to free speech on Twitter, which Musk argues has been constrained. Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, which he revealed at the start of April. Initially, it seemed the Twitter board was reluctant to accept his advances, however, implementing a poison pill measure that might prevent Musk from a takeover bid. Today, though, the message is very different.