Here's Why Elon Musk Now Wants To Buy Twitter

Musk's revealed his offer to buy Twitter in a rather tame announcement, saying only in a tweet published this morning, "I made an offer." That tweet also links to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that reveals the details of Musk's offer. As it turns out, the billionaire businessman is offering $54.20 per share to acquire all of Twitter's outstanding common stock, which Musk says is a 54% premium over the stock price on January 28, 2022 — the day before he started investing in Twitter — and a 38% premium over the stock price on April 1, 2022, which is the day before his investment was made public.

So, Musk is serious about owning Twitter, and that filing with the SEC includes a message from Musk to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that tells us why he wants to acquire the company. "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Musk goes on to explain his offer and the premiums he's paying as outlined above, but then he also adds that not only is this his "best and final offer," but that he'll also reconsider his "position as a shareholder" if it isn't accepted. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," the message ends.