Elon Musk Pumps The Brakes On One Of His Big Twitter Moves

What lies ahead for Twitter and Elon Musk is quite murky, but the company's CEO warned of "distractions" in his announcement about Musk's decision to stay off the board. Whether Parag Agrawal is hinting at Musk interjecting in the decision-making is unclear, but he wrote the decisions will be in the board's hands and "no one else's." Despite what Agrawal says, Musk's impact is undeniable — whether that comes through a suggestion to the board or an abrasive tweet. Musk has not only built a personal brand for himself — and his companies, despite minimal advertising spends — but has also hyped the value of commodities, such as dogecoin, that were otherwise seen as frivolous by simply tweeting.

While Musk hasn't tweeted Twitter or any of its executives since Agrawal's announcement that he would not be joining the board, his proposal to build a Twitter alternative may not be taken lightly. However, building a new and equally alluring platform may not be as easy as it seems. Companies including Google have been unsuccessful in their odysseys, while unmoderated platforms such as former president Donald Trump's Truth Social are reportedly slogging with too much manipulative content. The most optimal way for Musk would be to have an ultimate rein in Twitter's decision-making process, something that may have been curbed by him not joining the board.