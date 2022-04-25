Elon Musk Could Be Closer To Buying Twitter Than You Thought

It looks like Twitter might end up falling into Elon Musk's hands after all. According to a report from The New York Times, Twitter's board reportedly held discussions about Musk's offer to buyi the company at $54.20 per share, and continued to haggle with Musk in the early hours of Monday, April 25. Another report from The Wall Street Journal claims that both parties are in "advanced discussions" for handing Twitter over to Musk and that a final deal could be cemented on Monday. There is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached; however, both sides have reportedly discussed a punitive fee system that would kick into action if an agreement was reached but falls apart.

The past couple of weeks have been extremely tumultuous; soon after the SEC filing that documented Musk's "best and final" for buying Twitter went public, Wall Street experts raised doubts regarding Musk's capability to furnish the cash. A majority of Musk's wealth is tied to Tesla's stock, and to such an extent that Musk had to sell Tesla stocks to pay around $10 billion in taxes a few months ago. In addition to the doubt regarding Musk's ability to amass more than $40 billion, Twitter also adopted a "poison pill" strategy that would block Musk from increasing his stake in the company. His original deal with the social media company after Musk purchased tons of Twitter stock locked his maximum stake at 14.9%, a preventive measure that would thwart a hostile takeover.