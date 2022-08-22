The Real Reason The Tesla Cybertruck Beat A Ford F-150 In A Tug-Of-War

This isn't the only time an F-150 has lost a tug of war to something resembling a Tesla Cybertruck. YouTube channel Hacksmith built a half-scale replica of Tesla's powerful EV. The team's model went through a number of tests before finally facing off against an F-150. Although the replica featured a tri-motor power train just like the real Cybertruck, it is worth pointing out that the vehicle wasn't built by Tesla itself and was an independent project. Despite the fact Tesla wasn't really involved, the mini Cybertruck did not let the brand down.

During the actual test, the half-scale Cybertruck took on a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT. The Ford was fitted with a 5.4-liter V8 capable of producing 310 horsepower and 365 ft-lbs of torque. During the first test, the Ford easily pulled the half-ton mini Cybertruck. The truck's builders said this was always going to happen due to the vehicle's weight, and proceeded to load up the mini truck before running the test again. After packing on an extra 1,500 pounds of bulk, bringing the total weight to around 2,500 pounds, the mini Cybertruck performed a lot differently. The Ford was unable to pull it, and once the electric vehicle started applying some torque, the F-150 began rolling backward, losing the battle.