Why The EV1 Was One Of The Biggest Flops In General Motors History

Long before Tesla dominated the electric car conversation or the Nissan Leaf was a feasible battery -powered car, there was the General Motors EV1.

Electric cars may still be a while away from universal adoption, but they've have made huge strides in a relatively short period of time. With instant torque and multiple motors, there are several EVs out today that can outperform gas-powered cars. But it was only recently that EVs offered any real edge over conventional cars, apart from freedom from the gas pump. There was a time when EVs were slow, heavy, and inefficient.

In 2022, it seems like nearly every large automaker is revealing a new EV on a daily basis. But in 1990, it was a huge deal when General Motors announced an electric car project, titled "Impact." The Impact concept was exciting — it was a sleek electric car with a somewhat usable range, in a market where that simply didn't exist. By the time the concept reached production for the 1997 model year, it was called the GM EV1. But enthusiasm melted the second drivers got behind the wheel. General Motors shot for the stars and missed completely. It was discontinued in 1999.