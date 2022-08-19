Lucid Air Sapphire Takes On Tesla's Plaid With A 1,200 Horsepower Electric Monster

As with Tesla, Lucid's method to this speed madness is adding a third motor. It's the first tri-motor configuration that the Air has seen, with a new twin-motor rear drive unit that effectively combines two of the Air Dream Performance Edition drive units along with two custom planetary gear reduction sets. It's small enough to fit into the existing rear subframe of the Air.

At the front, there's the same Dream Performance Edition motor, with its own 670 horsepower for the front wheels. Lucid has upgraded the battery system to deal with the higher power, though isn't talking range or exact power figures yet.

Lucid Motors

What it is keen to point out, though, is how accessible its performance should be. To unlock the maximum horsepower in the Air Sapphire, you'll only need to switch to the new Sapphire drive mode (and tap the on-screen button to acknowledge just how much punch you're working with now). There'll be no "protracted preconditioning routines" in order to hit the sub-two-second 0 to 60 mph time, the automaker says.