2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Revealed Inside And Out

After teasing us with design renders last May, Japanese automaker Honda has fully revealed its all-new 2024 Prologue electric SUV. With plans to release 30 new EVs globally by 2030 and 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, Honda has partnered with American automaker General Motors to fast-track its EV presence in North America. The initial fruit of this partnership is the incoming Honda Prologue, the first Honda SUV designed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles.

Honda claims the Prologue would borrow design elements from its first all-electric car, the cutesy Honda e, but it's hard to see the resemblance. Instead, the Prologue inherits the Honda e's clean and simple lines to create a modern take on a future crossover with "Neo-rugged" design elements.

"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda," said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Color, Materials, and Finish.