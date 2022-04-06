Honda And GM Are Teaming Up On Affordable EVs

Honda is strengthening its partnership with GM and now aims to co-develop millions of electric vehicles five years from now. Starting 2027, the two companies aim to push electric cars in the crossover category, which Honda claims forms the largest segment of cars sold in the world. The focus of the expanded ties between Honda and GM are affordable EVs that deliver world-class quality and will be sold globally. According to a Reuters report, GM's Executive Vice President Ken Morris told reporters that the company is eyeing a price tag of under $30,000 for the upcoming slate of affordable EVs, undercutting its own Chevrolet Equinox SUV and domain leader Tesla's uber-popular Model 3 vehicle. Honda and GM are already working together on two electric cars — Honda Prologue and the first Acura-branded SUV — both of which are slated to launch in 2024.

The series of low-cost electric cars that Honda and GM aim to develop will be based on the next-gen Ultium battery technology. Revealed back in March of 2020, Ultium employs pouch-style, large-format cells that can be stacked horizontally or vertically to achieve more flexibility in terms of battery shapes and sizes. The raw output can fall anywhere between 50 kWh and 200 kWh, while the range figures peak at 400 miles for the most powerful configuration.