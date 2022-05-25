We Finally Got A Glimpse At What The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Looks Like

Honda has released the official first images of the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and as crossovers go it's a big deal. The CR-V is ranked fifth in the Forbes list for best-selling cars, SUVs, and pickups in the U.S. for 2021 and — despite industry-wide supply chain problems limiting sales — Honda sold 361,271 CR-Vs in 2021, upping its numbers by 8.3%. With the CR-V currently the brand's most popular model in the country, per Best Selling Cars, it's no surprise that a new version is getting the pre-launch hype treatment.

Back in April 2022, Honda promised to release an "all-new" CR-V in its hybrid version before the year ended. The vehicle is part of the brand's shift towards zero-emission mobility. The Accord, the best-selling car in the U.S., is also getting a 2023 hybrid version. Like many car brands, Honda is taking a step-by-step approach to electrification, moving their line up first into hybrid engines before going fully electric.

For the 2023 CR-V Hybrid, Honda isn't straying too far from what we've seen before. Car and Driver describe the SUV as "new but familiar," with its more aggressive profile and a stronger hybrid performance. Motor 1 call out the fact that it's sharper on both ends, with darker highlights. Honda kept things mysterious, only suggesting that the new CR-V Hybrid is "rugged and sophisticated" and promising extra power. One thing is clear, though, the CR-V Hybrid is not just getting an engine change.