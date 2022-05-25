We Finally Got A Glimpse At What The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Looks Like
Honda has released the official first images of the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and as crossovers go it's a big deal. The CR-V is ranked fifth in the Forbes list for best-selling cars, SUVs, and pickups in the U.S. for 2021 and — despite industry-wide supply chain problems limiting sales — Honda sold 361,271 CR-Vs in 2021, upping its numbers by 8.3%. With the CR-V currently the brand's most popular model in the country, per Best Selling Cars, it's no surprise that a new version is getting the pre-launch hype treatment.
Back in April 2022, Honda promised to release an "all-new" CR-V in its hybrid version before the year ended. The vehicle is part of the brand's shift towards zero-emission mobility. The Accord, the best-selling car in the U.S., is also getting a 2023 hybrid version. Like many car brands, Honda is taking a step-by-step approach to electrification, moving their line up first into hybrid engines before going fully electric.
For the 2023 CR-V Hybrid, Honda isn't straying too far from what we've seen before. Car and Driver describe the SUV as "new but familiar," with its more aggressive profile and a stronger hybrid performance. Motor 1 call out the fact that it's sharper on both ends, with darker highlights. Honda kept things mysterious, only suggesting that the new CR-V Hybrid is "rugged and sophisticated" and promising extra power. One thing is clear, though, the CR-V Hybrid is not just getting an engine change.
The next generation: Honda 2023 CR-V Hybrid
Honda is keeping most of the specs of the new hybrid system well-guarded, but did say that the hybrid version of the CR-V will have an extra boost over gas-only models. Honda said the drivetrain they will be using is an advanced hybrid system designed to provide a "sportier" driving experience, adding that the new generation will be more "adventurous" than its predecessor. Car and Driver suggest it this could imply enhancements on its AWD and a Trail Sport trim level as those used by the larger Passport and Pilot SUVs. The new model will possibly come with different tires, too, and is likely to have more horsepower than its hybrid predecessors. The 2022 CR-V Hybrid sells for $26,800 in the U.S. currently, and offers 212 horsepower.
In August 2021, the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid was spied testing in Germany, via Car and Driver, revealing a bigger size. Image patents released in May, 2022 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China — when the SUV was homologated — also confirm a bigger size, and an additional row of seats, via Motor 1. The new hybrid model has a larger grille, a more aggressive presence on the road, narrower headlights, and mirrors mounted on the doors. While the reveal is not the most dramatic nor revolutionary Honda has done, the 2023 CR-V Hybrid promises to continue pushing sales and the CV-R's popularity in the U.S. and around the world.