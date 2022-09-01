The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs

Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.

Unlike a lot of other EVs, Tesla enjoys a large fan base. It's not unusual to see dozens (if not hundreds) of social media accounts, subreddits, and Youtube channels dedicated to Tesla. The brand hype is off the charts. That's not to say that other EV brands live in the shadows of Tesla. One of the largest automakers in the world, Ford, just came out with the F-150 Lightning, which offers a look at the future of practical EVs.

Tesla manages to differ itself from other EV brands in another crucial way: its vehicles don't depreciate as fast as other electric cars.