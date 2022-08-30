The Most Expensive Car In Elon Musk's Collection

According to Business Insider, Elon Musk bought a McLaren F1 to celebrate eBay's acquisition of PayPal. Musk became a rising star in Silicon Valley and needed a new ride to profess his growing bank account, and the McLaren F1 fit that bill perfectly. It was formerly the world's fastest road-legal car when it reached an unbelievable 231 mph in 1993 at the Nardo test track (per Autozine). Moreover, it hits 0 to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 6.3 seconds.

It also happens that the McLaren F1 is one of the rarest vehicles on Earth, with only 106 units built from 1992 to 1998. Out of the 106, only 64 were road-legal variants. It's also among the most expensive vintage sports cars money can buy. In 2021, a particular McLaren F1 underwent the hammer at a Pebble Beach Gooding & Company auction for $20.5 million. Unfortunately, Musk hit a barrier while driving his McLaren F1, where it launched in the air and spun multiple times before landing back on the pavement (per The Drive). The car was declared a write-off and had no insurance during the accident. Musk later sold the car for a profit.

The most expensive car currently in Elon's collection, then, is a Lotus Esprit, according to Automobile Informer. He paid $920,000 for his Lotus at auction, but we're not talking about an ordinary Esprit — it's the submarine car that starred in the 1977 James Bond hit "The Spy Who Loved Me." Musk was initially disappointed to learn the submarine does not transform into a car like in the movie. Still, he has plans to upgrade it to a Tesla electric powertrain and make it amphibious in real-time.