The 2024 BMW M3 CS Is Both Painfully Fast And Frustratingly Rare

BMW has announced the latest in their CS series of performance-tuned track thoroughbreds. The 2024 M3 CS will begin construction at BMW's Munich plant in March 2023.

Per BMW, CS stands for "Competition Sport" (it used to stand for "Coupe Sport" until BMW's M class drifted into non-coupe models) and the company is serious about cars sporting those letters earning that title. M-class Beemers are already specced up, performance-focused versions of BMW street cars and much beloved by motorheads on that basis. CS models are in a different league, upgraded in terms of performance, engineering, price, and exclusivity.

The 2024 M3 CS won't be changing that formula. While BMW has yet to release intended production numbers, previous CS models have been ruthlessly limited. AutoEvolution reports BMW restricted its run of 2022's M5 CS to just 1,000 models, while Forbes notes the 2021 M2 CS got only 2,200 cars on the road.

In short, the upcoming M3 CS is a serious performance machine with seriously limited accessibility. With an eyewatering MSRP of $118,700 (plus $995 for delivery, services, and sundry costs) only the most committed and well-heeled gearheads will lay hands on Bavaria's latest beast. Here are the details.