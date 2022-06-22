The Incredible BMW M3 Touring Is Here, But There's A Catch

BMW has announced a touring version of its 2022 M3, the first of its kind. However, the release comes with a very major catch that could prevent thousands of BMW fans from even getting their hands on one. The new beamer was announced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and can be ordered from September with production expected to start in November (via BMW). The new M3 Touring is powered by a 3-liter straight-six engine with BMW's M TwinPower Turbo technology. It is capable of producing 510 horsepower, 479 foot-pounds of torque, and getting you from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.6 seconds. BMW says it has electronically limited the M3 Touring's top speed to 155 mph, though drivers who purchase the M package will see that limit raised to 174 mph.

With an engine cooling system that was designed for the track, M3 Touring drivers should have no problem with anything they may encounter on the road. An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, which features three custom settings, is also there to push the levels of acceleration and control on the M3 Touring to the limit. The car's M xDrive all-wheel-drive system also adapts to the conditions, with both a basic and sport mode, along with the option to switch to two-wheel drive if required.

BMW's 2022 M3 Touring joins the likes of the M4 Competition Convertible xDrive and the BMW M8 Competition in the company's premium motorsport series of vehicles. With the 2022 M3 Touring, the company is celebrating 50 years of its M class of vehicles — but not everyone is invited to the party.